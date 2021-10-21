London music hall bought by megachurch engulfed in child sex abuse scandal after locals oppose plan to use it as Islamic centre

The historic Golders Green Hippodrome has been bought by the controversial Hillsong megachurch — whose founder has been charged with concealing child sex abuse — after locals protested plans to use it as a Shia Islamic centre.

Jewish News reported on Wednesday that Hillsong purchased the Hippodrome for an unreported sum from the Centre for Islamic Enlightening (Markaz El Tathgheef El Eslami) after it was prevented for several years from turning the former music hall into a venue for the Shia Muslim community.

The purchase is expected to be finalized in the “new year,” though contracts have already reportedly been exchanged between the two parties.

The Centre for Islamic Enlightening had purchased the Hippodrome in 2017, but its plans for the building were repeatedly opposed. The centre claimed religious discrimination was behind local opposition, and a 2017 letter signed by members of the Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and Sikh communities condemned “the hostile and at times racist response to the new Islamic centre’s opening.”

A spokesperson for Hillsong told Jewish News that it aims “to be a positive influence in the area” and that it recognizes the “significance of the building to the community.” They also said that the church was looking forward to “adding to the work of local churches and charities” through its “social action programmes.”

However, Hillsong – which was founded in Australia in the 1980s by evangelical leader Brian Houston – has been plagued with accusations of sexual abuse in recent years.

Houston’s father, Frank Houston – who was also an evangelical Christian pastor – was accused, following his death in 2004, of having repeatedly sexually abused children, and Brian Houston was accused of covering up his father’s alleged crimes.

Australian police charged Brian in August with the concealment of child sex abuse and ordered the megachurch founder to appear in court. He has denied the charges and his legal defense is ongoing.

Also on rt.com Megachurch pastor who promised to cure the US of coronavirus ARRESTED for service flouting social distancing

Other accusations of rape and sexual assault have also been made towards pastors and members of the church.

Pastor Carl Lentz – who befriended and baptized pop star Justin Bieber – was accused of sexual abuse by a former staffer in May. Bieber has since left the church.

Despite the many accusations of sexual abuse, Hillsong has locations across Australia, the US, and the UK. The megachurch also has close connections with Australia’s ruling Liberal Party, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison being one prominent attendee of the church. Morrison is reportedly close friends with Houston and sought a White House invitation for the megachurch leader from former US President Donald Trump.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!