Are you prepared for the universal supply chain chaos? Keiser Report wants to know
21 Oct, 2021 13:31
Max and Stacy discuss the sudden repricing of everything, including risk and money, which has been forming since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
This is one reason the world is currently seeing supply chain problems, they say, partly because of the misallocation of capital that happened because risk began being mispriced for the past decade or so.
