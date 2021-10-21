 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Are you prepared for the universal supply chain chaos? Keiser Report wants to know

21 Oct, 2021 13:31
Max and Stacy discuss the sudden repricing of everything, including risk and money, which has been forming since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

This is one reason the world is currently seeing supply chain problems, they say, partly because of the misallocation of capital that happened because risk began being mispriced for the past decade or so.

