 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Plainclothes officers to video call stations to verify their credentials when stopping women – Met police chief

20 Oct, 2021 15:34
Get short URL
Plainclothes officers to video call stations to verify their credentials when stopping women – Met police chief
A Metropolitan Police officer stands on duty in Westminster, London, Britain, October 1, 2021. © Reuters / Toby Melville
Met Police officers out of uniform will video call station control rooms when stopping women, its chief has announced, as the force makes changes in an attempt to restore public trust in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

Speaking on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced the launch of the force’s ‘safe connection’ initiative, which she said “allows a woman who is stopped by such a police officer immediately to have verification” that this person really is a member of law enforcement.

The Met chief said that “my plainclothes officers will call into a control room, they will then have a video call with a sergeant in uniform who will say ‘Yes, that’s so and so, he’s PC X, Y, Z’ – so a quick, easy way, which again is instigated by the officer, not by the woman having to ask for this... which I hope will be one way people can feel reassured.”

Also on rt.com The tragic murder of Sarah Everard shows we need to radically rethink our relationship with power and authority in Britain

The verification check comes after a serving Metropolitan firearms officer, Wayne Couzens, used his warrant card and handcuffs to falsely detain Everard in March as she walked home from a friend’s house in South London, before he raped and murdered her.

Scotland Yard came under staunch criticism for its advice offered to women after Couzens was served a whole-life prison sentence late last month. The Met recommended that anyone who felt they were in “real and imminent danger” during an interaction with a plainclothes cop either flag a passer-by or call 999 to request that uniformed police come to the scene.

Also on rt.com ‘Vulnerable people would fall for it’: Viral video shows armed men dressed as police trying to enter London woman’s home

The murder sent shockwaves across the country, with the Met chief admitting that Couzens’ actions meant that “public trust has been damaged,” and “people are rightly gravely concerned about what they’ve seen.” Some demanded Dick’s resignation, or for her to step aside from her role, including ex-Met Chief Superintendent Parm Sandhu and former acting leader of the Labour Party Harriet Harman.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies