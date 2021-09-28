Man pulls ‘knife’ on motorist in heated argument at petrol station queue amid UK fuel shortage frenzy (VIDEO)

An enraged motorist pulled an object resembling a knife on another driver while in a blocked queue at a fuel station in the UK capital amid Britain’s fuel supply crisis that has left 90% of pumps dry in parts of the country.

On Monday, a video purported to show a furious driver brandishing what appeared to be a knife at a petrol garage in Welling, South East London.

While wielding the weapon, the man shouted at the other motorist, who he accused of trying to cut the long queue for fuel.

After an intense exchange of words, the man was carried several feet across the street on the bonnet of the car he had just approached with the sharp object.

He then proceeded to kick the driver’s door and booted the vehicle’s wing mirror.

Petrol station chaos at Welling, South East London. Video credit: Stefan Silva/Evening Standard Source: https://t.co/xvJGKg1k2Mpic.twitter.com/SZ9RoliX73 — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) September 28, 2021

The Metropolitan Police said it had been called at around 2:30pm local time “to reports of a disturbance involving two motorists outside a petrol garage in Bellegrove Road, Welling.”

Police officers arrived at the scene and found no trace of either vehicle involved in the commotion. “No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified,” the Met said, but added it would review the footage circulating online “as part of our ongoing inquiries.”

Britain has been whipped into a frenzy after experiencing a depletion in fuel. However, on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told journalists there were the “first very tentative signs of stabilisation.” He stressed, though, that this "won't be reflected in the queues yet but it's the first time we've seen more petrol in the petrol stations."

Late on Monday, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the British military was ‘on standby’ to deploy trucks and drivers to assist during the crisis. On the same day, the Petrol Retailers Association claimed that its members had reported between 50-90% of pumps running empty in some areas.

