Boom Bust looks into Facebook’s ‘toxic’ Instagram Kids project
28 Sep, 2021 12:34
Facebook said this week it is “pausing” its Instagram Kids project in order to “work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product.”
The announcement came amid growing opposition for the project and criticism that Facebook has knowingly ignored its own research showing that Instagram is toxic to the mental health of younger people.
Boom Bust’s Ben Swann explains the latest developments.
