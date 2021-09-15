 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Johnson to reshuffle cabinet: Education Sec Williamson out, Foreign Sec Raab reportedly set to get the axe

15 Sep, 2021 12:48
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. © Reuters / Toby Melville
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to reshuffle his cabinet. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been fired, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is among those reportedly facing the chop.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic,” read a statement from Downing Street on Wednesday, adding that Johnson would be “appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

According to the BBC’s sources, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will be moved to new posts. 

Raab has taken criticism recently for British intelligence’s failure to predict the rapid fall of Kabul to the Taliban in Afghanistan, but blame has mostly fallen on the Biden administration in Washington.

Williamson has contended with the postponement of school exams this year due to the coronavirus, and has faced questions in parliament over the fairness of the teacher-assessed grades handed out instead.

Williamson confirmed his firing in a tweet shortly after news of the reshuffle broke.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland confirmed his sacking immediately after Williamson.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was relieved of his position following a lengthy meeting with Johnson. Jenrick’s boilerplate statement said he would “continue to support the Prime Minister and Government in every way I can.”

Others rumored to be moved are Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Minister without Portfolio Amanda Milling, according to reports from Politico and GB News.

