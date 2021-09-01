 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

XR activists use HAMMERS & CHISELS to break glass at JP Morgan offices during fossil-fuel protest in London (VIDEO)

1 Sep, 2021 16:53
Get short URL
XR activists use HAMMERS & CHISELS to break glass at JP Morgan offices during fossil-fuel protest in London (VIDEO)
Glass of the offices of JP Morgan offices broken by members of Extinction Rebellion, London, September 1, 2021 © REUTERS/May James
Several members of Extinction Rebellion deployed pink hammers and chisels to punch holes right through the glass front of investment bank JP Morgan’s offices in London’s financial district, to protest its funding of fossil fuels.

Reuters footage from the scene showed the climate activists – one with “stop the harm” written on her back – jump over a fence and begin hitting the glass doors and windows of the financial services giant’s offices in the UK capital. A security guard stands nearby, speaking urgently into a phone, as at least four activists repeatedly pound the glass.   

The group said it was targeting JP Morgan, Barclays and HSBC in its protests on Wednesday to highlight the financial institutions’ roles in “funding and accelerating the climate and ecological emergency” by investing billions of dollars in fossil fuels. 

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its officers had arrested eight people “after a group of activists smashed windows at a commercial premises on Victoria Embankment.” 

Wednesday’s incident is the latest in an ongoing series of London protests being staged by the group, which said it would hold a fortnight of demonstrations starting on August 21. 

Also on rt.com Police descend on London’s iconic Tower Bridge after XR activists block landmark (VIDEOS)

Just days earlier, members of the group were filmed being escorted off the city’s Tower Bridge by police, after blocking traffic across the iconic structure for hours. In a separate incident on Monday, police and XR activists scuffled as the group attempted to erect a high wooden structure close to the French Consulate and London’s Science Museum, in an effort to block a busy junction. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies