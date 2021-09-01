XR activists use HAMMERS & CHISELS to break glass at JP Morgan offices during fossil-fuel protest in London (VIDEO)
Reuters footage from the scene showed the climate activists – one with “stop the harm” written on her back – jump over a fence and begin hitting the glass doors and windows of the financial services giant’s offices in the UK capital. A security guard stands nearby, speaking urgently into a phone, as at least four activists repeatedly pound the glass.
Extinction Rebellion activists use hammers and chisels to break glass doors at JPMorgan as part of a two-week protest against the financial industry in London pic.twitter.com/EHACrScn4m— Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021
The group said it was targeting JP Morgan, Barclays and HSBC in its protests on Wednesday to highlight the financial institutions’ roles in “funding and accelerating the climate and ecological emergency” by investing billions of dollars in fossil fuels.
IN CASE OF CLIMATE EMERGENCY, BREAK GLASS ⚡8 XR women have gently broken windows this morning @ ‘World’s worst bank’ JP Morgan: https://t.co/gWKQ4av14PBeautiful, peaceful, nonviolent disobedience: we love you brave rebel women! ❤️ (Solidarity actions: https://t.co/ISfapbHjpT) pic.twitter.com/9reLPYGOPt— Extinction Rebellion Scotland 🌍 (@ScotlandXr) September 1, 2021
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its officers had arrested eight people “after a group of activists smashed windows at a commercial premises on Victoria Embankment.”
Wednesday’s incident is the latest in an ongoing series of London protests being staged by the group, which said it would hold a fortnight of demonstrations starting on August 21.Also on rt.com Police descend on London’s iconic Tower Bridge after XR activists block landmark (VIDEOS)
Just days earlier, members of the group were filmed being escorted off the city’s Tower Bridge by police, after blocking traffic across the iconic structure for hours. In a separate incident on Monday, police and XR activists scuffled as the group attempted to erect a high wooden structure close to the French Consulate and London’s Science Museum, in an effort to block a busy junction.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.