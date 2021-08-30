Police descend on London’s iconic Tower Bridge after XR activists block landmark (VIDEOS)

Extinction Rebellion protesters descended on London’s Tower Bridge on Monday, blocking the iconic route to demand that the British government comes clean about its fossil fuel investments and responds urgently to global warming.

Activists from the climate action group blocked traffic on the famous London landmark, using a van and a caravan as part of their demonstration.

As well as pressuring the government to provide “an emergency response” to the threat of global warming, the group also sought to highlight concerns about its investment in fossil fuels, with protesters donning aprons that read “Tell The Truth,” as they brought traffic to a standstill across Tower Bridge.

This is the scene on Tower Bridge in London where Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the bridge. @BelTelpic.twitter.com/4hEKrBdg8a — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) August 30, 2021

#London des images de l'occupation du pont Tower Bridge quelques minutes auparavant / le pont a été évacué par la police britannique #ExtinctionRebellionpic.twitter.com/yyNKprbeUO — Charli☀️🦎 (@CharliB97783485) August 30, 2021

The Metropolitan Police responded in force to Extinction Rebellion’s action on the iconic structure on Monday, tweeting a statement saying “officers were on scene almost immediately” and working “to get traffic moving again.” However, officers also warned that a second group of activists were lying down in the middle of a high-traffic junction near the bridge, which will cause “further disruption.”

Re: Extinction Rebellion demo#Tower Bridge remains blocked.Tower Bridge Appr' / East Smithfield junction stays blocked. Shorter St & Mansell St are also affected. Expect delays on The Highway, Lower Thames St, #A13 & in area. Fi pic.twitter.com/JerpdxOO7o — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) August 30, 2021

The group’s demonstration was part of its ‘Impossible Rebellion’ protests which are entering a second week, having begun on August 23. More incidents are expected to occur throughout this week, with an event staged by XR on Sunday ending in 34 arrests, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Hundreds of police officers march across Tower Bridge as protestors continue to occupy both sides, as well as the middle of the bridge #londonprotest#londonprotests#extinctionrebellion#protestpic.twitter.com/yWsjy9HFh9 — Disorderly Britain (@DisorderBritain) August 30, 2021

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion defended its actions, declaring that “the climate emergency demands an emergency response,” adding that “this government is pushing us over the brink,” forcing the group to engage in demonstrations like the one on Tower Bridge.

Earlier in the day, the Met Police shared footage on their Twitter account proudly stating that they had “disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road,” and declaring that they are predicting “where activists might strike” and “taking immediate action.”

The Tower Bridge protest follows a similar demonstration outside London’s Science Museum on Sunday, where the group were opposing the institution’s ties to oil and gas giant Shell.

