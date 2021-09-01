UK regulator backs Piers Morgan after complaints over Meghan Markle suicide comments, supporting ‘freedom of expression’
On Wednesday, Ofcom declared that while Piers Morgan’s disregard for Meghan Markle’s mental health and wellbeing was concerning, he should not be censored for saying he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex.
Ofcom ruled that the remarks did not break the broadcasting code. “Our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers,” the regulator stated, noting the objections presented to Morgan by his colleagues on air.Also on rt.com ‘Are mental health issues the go-to excuse for poor performance?’ Piers Morgan chimes in after Biles exits Olympic team event
The regulator said that its code allows for strongly held and robustly argued views to be aired, even if they are deemed “harmful or highly offensive.”
“The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience,” it said.
Morgan took to Twitter to share his “delight” following what he termed Ofcom’s “endorsement.” “This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?” he wrote.Also on rt.com Black activist tells ‘mayo-looking’ Piers Morgan to stop being ‘triggered’ by Simone Biles in expletive-laden rant (VIDEO)
Ofcom’s verdict came after Morgan criticized Markle on ITV's ‘Good Morning Britain’ in March, after she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she had felt suicidal while living as a British royal.
The day after the interview was aired, the British presenter claimed he did not “believe a word she said,” adding that he “wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report.”
He also hit out at her general criticisms of the royals: “The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think, is contemptible.”
The remarks generated a huge backlash, with more than 50,000 complaints registered with the regulator. Morgan also left his role at the broadcaster following the incident.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.