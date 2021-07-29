Black activist tells ‘mayo-looking’ Piers Morgan to stop being ‘triggered’ by Simone Biles in expletive-laden rant (VIDEO)

A viral video tweet by a black female activist, blasting Piers Morgan over his comments about Simone Biles’ Olympic dropout, has been slammed by some people, who wonder whether it’s okay to compare white people to mayonnaise.

On Wednesday, BlackWomenViews Media (run by Reecie Colbert) delivered a fiery rebuttal of Morgan’s comments about US Olympic dropout Simone Biles, after the British TV personality said it was a “joke” that an elite athlete should pull out of an international competition due to mental health issues.

In the video, a clearly angered Colbert calls out Morgan for apparently being triggered by “superior black women” and says she has heard enough from Morgan, who “ain’t ever gonna be s**t.”

In her message, which she claims is on behalf of “black America,” Colbert says that her community will never respect Morgan, and controversially describes the former ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host as having “mayonnaise spoiled in 90 degrees heat” skin.

You seem lovely - fancy a drink? https://t.co/cXqnOI2HeC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

Morgan simply responded with “You seem lovely - fancy a drink?” – but others have focused on Colbert’s comments about the celebrity’s mayonnaise-like skin, questioning how people can get away with what they felt was blatant racism.

Plenty of Twitter users weighed in, with many falling on Morgan’s side.

“Is ‘Mayo looking’ not classed as a racist slur?” one person asked, while another highlighted that BlackWomenViews called the presenter a “racist” but also said he looks like “mayo” in the same video.



Also on rt.com ‘Are mental health issues the go-to excuse for poor performance?’ Piers Morgan chimes in after Biles exits Olympic team event

“Please do not assume all black people behave like this, we don't,” one black Twitter user chimed in, calling Colbert a “hypocrite” and saying she had never heard Morgan make a racist comment.

Others agreed, asking why Morgan was being labelled a racist in the first place. “If you criticise a person of colour, is it automatically racist?” one questioned.

So, she calls him racist but says he looks like mayo? 🤔 — 🏳️‍🌈 Nadine Pierre 🏳️‍🌈 (@nadine_pierre_) July 28, 2021

Despite the ample criticism of BlackWomenViews, some loved the foul-mouthed roasting of the British celeb. “Love your mastery of the cuss, my love language,” one wrote, sharing a meme of judges giving straight 10s.

Sis, that was an Olympic level read. 🔥🔥🔥Love your mastery of the cuss, my love language. ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿It is definitely a skill that you have honed and deploy with surgical, I’ll cut a m-f-er, precision. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿The ancestors approve. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿The Black judges have spoken. 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/IMKiVsg786 — Museum Of UnCut Funk (@SistaToFunky) July 28, 2021

“I'm going to have this on repeat for the rest of the day!” another wrote.

Colbert even got back to someone calling her out for saying Morgan had mayonnaise-like skin, with a tweet suggesting that looking like “spoiled mayonnaise” is a “white thing.”

Also on rt.com Secretive black vigilante group Forever Family are now patrolling London’s streets in stab vests. Who exactly are they?

The viral video is the latest in a long line of people criticising the outspoken Morgan for blasting Biles’ Olympic exit on the grounds of mental health, both on Twitter and in his Daily Mail column. In the US, conservative activist Charlie Kirk went one step further than Morgan, accusing his compatriot of being a “a selfish sociopath” and a “shame to the country” for quitting.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!