Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

24 Aug, 2021 17:45
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
FILE PHOTO: The Rolling Stones L-R: Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ron Woods and Keith Richards pose together in New York © REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The long-time drummer of the hugely successful British rock band the Rolling Stones has died at the age of 80, his publicist announced on Tuesday. Charlie Watts passed away at a London hospital while surrounded by his family.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” a spokesperson's statement shared via the Rolling Stones read.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Watts from numerous other musicians and artists, including Paul McCartney, who posted a video tribute on Twitter to the “fantastic drummer”.

