Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

The long-time drummer of the hugely successful British rock band the Rolling Stones has died at the age of 80, his publicist announced on Tuesday. Charlie Watts passed away at a London hospital while surrounded by his family.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” a spokesperson's statement shared via the Rolling Stones read.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Watts from numerous other musicians and artists, including Paul McCartney, who posted a video tribute on Twitter to the “fantastic drummer”.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW