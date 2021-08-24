RT’s Boom Bust asks if US sanctions can change Russia’s foreign policy once Nord Stream 2 pipeline is complete
24 Aug, 2021 11:46
As Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline nears completion, the Biden administration has slapped sanctions on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the project.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised the US her country would push for additional sanctions against Russia if Moscow were to use the pipeline as a “political weapon.”
Rachel Blevins and Brent Jabbour discuss the latest.
