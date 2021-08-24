 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust asks if US sanctions can change Russia’s foreign policy once Nord Stream 2 pipeline is complete

24 Aug, 2021 11:46
© Nord Stream 2 / Igor Kuznetsov
As Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline nears completion, the Biden administration has slapped sanctions on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the project.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised the US her country would push for additional sanctions against Russia if Moscow were to use the pipeline as a “political weapon.”  

Rachel Blevins and Brent Jabbour discuss the latest.

