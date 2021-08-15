Lord Miles of Afghanistan: British student gets STUCK in Taliban-controlled Kabul, live-feeds his adventure in ‘weird country’

As foreigners flocked to get out of Afghanistan in recent days, one cheerful British student flew into the war-torn country, to “goof off and soak in the sun.” With the Taliban closing in, timing was not his strong suit.

When Miles Routledge touched down in Afghanistan on Friday, he made a 4chan post joking that the country seemed “safer than London.” The 22-year-old Loughborough University student posted pictures of the dirt-cheap food on offer, and described pleasant interactions with locals – albeit to the sound of what he said were “bombs” exploding nearby.

there's currently a british guy called Lord Miles in Kabul having a wonderful time. pic.twitter.com/nW4R9d6VVB — Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) August 15, 2021

Routledge took a day trip across the country, chatting with soldiers and posing with military equipment. Based in the capital city of Kabul, he was initially unconcerned about the Taliban forces converging on the city. Just like US military and intelligence officials believed, he thought that he had “a good week or two” before the Islamist militants were at the gates.

Lord Miles ready to assume his post pic.twitter.com/av9ZEHCMbJ — future british refugee (@prgrssiveacct) August 15, 2021

That belief was shattered on Sunday. Routledge described the city as slipping into “anarchy” as the Taliban stormed Kabul, and with the British embassy apparently unwilling or unable to help him, he walked to the city’s airport disguised in a burqa. Upon arrival, Routledge told his 4chan buddies he expected to “either die a man or leave with giant balls.”

holy shit he's making it pic.twitter.com/PLglC3apDV — Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) August 15, 2021

Leaving was not an option. As US military aircraft streamed one after another onto Kabul Airport’s single runway, carrying troops to cover the American withdrawal, all commercial flights were suspended. Routledge described his situation as a “bit of a pickle.”

You will never have balls of steel like Lord Miles pic.twitter.com/VEgQErhOq0 — Dameseatworld (@Bone_whisperer) August 15, 2021

Back in the city, the student was soon confronted with the realities of war. Upon reaching a UN safe house and taking a breather, Routledge suffered a mental breakdown. “I’ve seen too many dead people,” he wrote on Facebook. “I just wanted this whole thing to be a little charity thing where I can explore a weird country but I’ve mentally broken down.”

Update on Lord Miles. pic.twitter.com/mQNtdg4ZQd — Kieran Everson 🇬🇧 (@kieraneverson) August 15, 2021

However, in a follow-up post shortly afterwards, Routledge said that he was “back to normal,” and was busy calling people who could possibly get him out. “I still have no regrets but damn I wish I packed more socks,” he wrote.

Routledge’s cheerful demeanor earned him a quick following on 4chan, where anonymous users dubbed him ‘Lord Miles,’ based on a lordship he purchased as a prank and used to obtain a credit card bearing the name ‘Lord ML Routledge.’ “If the Taliban kidnap me, the plan is simple,” he posted. “I’m legally technically a lord (bought a fake certificate, wore a suit in a bank and talked the talk)...the Taliban may see that as reason enough to keep me alive.”

THE PREMIERE OF THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING (starring Lord Miles Routledge)A loveable English rogue ventures out beyond the Himalayas, taking advantage of the political turmoil of the locals to seal his fate as ruler of the mountainous Eastern land pic.twitter.com/s3f9VQUXgv — Great Scot 🥃 (@shatner_bassoon) August 15, 2021

Also keeping Routledge going is his Christian faith. Speaking earlier on Sunday on streaming platform Twitch, Routlege told viewers that he was “fully prepared for death” as he walked around the falling city.

Lord Miles will be ruling a province soon pic.twitter.com/XkUdilNK5z — HRT Vitor (@stipe74561090) August 15, 2021

“I accepted it,” he said, “This trip has been a test of God. I’m very religious so I believe I’ll be looked after. Before I left I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud.”

