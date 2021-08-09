News site mocked for covering ‘innovative’ clean energy tech... that is just reinvention of 3,000-year-old water wheel
The platform shared a video on Sunday praising the Nering Industries water wheel. The outlet called the “crazy-looking” technology a “clean, innovative way to generate electricity from a river.”
A clean, innovative way to generate electricity from a river! ⚡🌊 pic.twitter.com/2goydiM7N4— UNILAD Tech (@UNILADTECH) August 8, 2021
Thousands of social media users, however, were quick to point out that the water wheel – which was invented by the ancient Greeks – has existed for thousands of years.
"Innovative" pic.twitter.com/P8dHv3KHDl— Robert W. Gronewold (@R_W_Gronewold) August 8, 2021
Water wheels have been used since the 3rd century BC by the Greeks.Innovative lmao. https://t.co/iL5QKBJdho— Mack Omee-chan🏴🏳️🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) August 8, 2021
oh ffs this technology is literally thousands of years old, congrats tech bros— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) August 9, 2021
“I think you’ve… reinvented the wheel,” commented one man, while another user mocked, “That's fantastic! Now I won't have to grind all this grain by hand!”
Others jokingly questioned whether windmills or water pipes would be reinvented next, with comedian Abi Roberts tweeting, “Next week: how to rub sticks together to make fire.”
A clean, innovative way to generate electricity from wind! ⚡️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/CumUk9rpJg— Toastshake (@Toastshake1) August 8, 2021
Technology is amazing. What will they think of next. A hollow cylindrical tube that water is able to flow through easily into a persons home😂— Danny (@Danny_Medicine) August 8, 2021
Next week: how to rub sticks together to make fire. 🤦♀️ https://t.co/mnMSSWFbef— A B I 💋 (@abiroberts) August 8, 2021
The device demonstrated in the video is a Poncelet wheel and has existed since the 1800s, when it was invented by French engineer Jean-Victor Poncelet as an improvement on the original.
It isn't the first time a company has been mocked for seemingly reinventing an old technology. In March 2017, ride-hailing service Lyft announced it would be launching a shuttle service for commuters that would run at fixed hours and at a fixed price. Social media users soon mocked the company for having "invented a bus."
