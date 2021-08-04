Popular right-wing author, said to be read by Trump White House staff, is BANNED from Twitter

Bronze Age Pervert, a popular right-wing, pseudonymous author whose best-selling book reportedly became influential among staffers in the Trump administration, was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday.

Attempts to visit the author’s Twitter page were met with a notice claiming he had been permanently suspended for violating the social network’s rules – though the specific rules broken were not mentioned.

Some social media users claimed Bronze Age Pervert had been suspended for evading a previous Twitter ban. However, the author had been using his account since March 2017 and had gained over 75,000 followers before the suspension on Wednesday.

Bronze Age Pervert is most well-known for his 2018 Amazon best-selling book ‘Bronze Age Mindset’, a comedic, philosophical work which praised bodybuilding and nude sunbathing, criticized the modern world, and called for a return to historical ideals.

The book became popular among young, right-wing social media users and was even read and shared by staffers in former President Donald Trump’s White House, according to reports.

Former White House speechwriter Darren Beattie – who was appointed by Trump to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad in November last year – was one fan of the book and reportedly urged Michael Anton, the former deputy assistant to the president for strategic communications, to read it too.

Anton later wrote a 5,000-word review of ‘Bronze Age Mindset’ for the Claremont Review of Books in 2019, where he declared that “BAPism is winning” while “conservatism is losing.”

Andrew Kloster, who served in several Trump White House roles, including as associate director for presidential personnel, mourned Bronze Age Pervert’s suspension by changing his Twitter name to “Bronze Age Respecter” and tweeting, “Pour out a glass of Chardonnay for BAP.”

