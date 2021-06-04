Facebook suspends Trump’s account for two years following Oversight Board report

Social media giant Facebook has announced it is suspending the account of former US President Donald Trump for two years, starting from when the freeze began on January 7, and will only reinstate it “if conditions permit”.

When first initiating the suspension early this year, Facebook declared Trump’s tweets in January, before his supporters rioted at the US Capitol, “a severe violation of our rules.”

The term of the suspension was announced by Facebook on Friday. Earlier, the company’s Oversight Board – a body put together by Facebook to weigh such matters – ruled his suspension appropriate, but recommended an end date be placed on it.

In Response to Oversight Board, Trump Suspended for Two Years; Will Only Be Reinstated if Conditions Permit https://t.co/0n1pWwv9kM — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) June 4, 2021

A two year suspension is Facebook’s strongest penalty it applies to public figures “during times of civil unrest and ongoing violence,” and if Trump’s account is reinstated in January 2023, the former president will need to censor himself to avoid another time-out, Facebook warned.

“When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,” the blog post from Facebook added.

That is, if Trump is actually allowed back on in 2023 on the expiration of the two-year term. Facebook stated that the suspension could be extended “if we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety.”

The supposed risk to public safety was cited as justification for the ban in the first place. Facebook deemed Trump’s questioning of his election loss an attempt “to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power,” and his encouragement of protests on Capitol Hill an attempt “to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Facebook’s statement on Friday noted that “Mr. Trump is and will remain free to express himself publicly via other means.” However, the former president has been barred from every major social media platform, none of which have announced any plans to allow him back.

Twitter, once Trump’s platform of choice, was explicit about the permanence of his suspension, with Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal declaring in February: “when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform.”

