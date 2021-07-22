 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Guitarist Eric Clapton says he’ll CANCEL shows at venues that ‘discriminate’ by requiring vaccination

22 Jul, 2021 00:01
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed
Reacting to the British government requiring Covid-19 vaccine passes for access to live venues and nightclubs, musician Eric Clapton said he would cancel shows at places that discriminated against the unvaccinated.

Saying he felt “honour-bound to make an announcement of my own,” after PM Boris Johnson announced the vaccine passes on July 19, Clapton  said he would “not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The author of ‘Change the World’ accompanied the message with a link to ‘Stand and Deliver,’ the song opposing the lockdowns that he recorded with Van Morrison last year.

According to Rolling Stone, Clapton isn’t scheduled to perform in the UK until May 2022, when he has two dates booked at London’s Royal Albert Hall. He also has a “handful” of concerts in North America scheduled in September. 

US reactions to Clapton’s announcement fell along partisan lines, with the conservative Prager University praising him for fighting against “arrogant tyranny,” while liberals said they never wanted to watch him perform anyway, and calling him racist over comments made in the 1970s.

The 76-year-old has long been an outspoken critic of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Earlier this year, he drew condemnations for talking about the alleged adverse effects he experienced after taking the vaccine, complaining about “agony” and “chronic pain” that made it impossible to play the guitar for about a week and left his hands too sensitive to heat and cold.

Clapton has sold more than 100 million records worldwide during his solo career, making such hits as ‘Layla’, ‘Tears in Heaven’, and ‘My Father’s Eyes.’

While the majority of England’s Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on July 19, Johnson’s government plans to use vaccination passes have sparked opposition in the form of petitions and street protests. 

