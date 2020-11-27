‘Dead to me’: Eric Clapton slammed for collaborating with Van Morrison on anti-lockdown song

The announcement that Eric Clapton and Van Morrison have teamed up on a song critical of Covid-19 lockdowns has the legendary musicians facing a barrage of criticism on social media — before anyone has even heard the tune.

The single, titled ‘Stand and Deliver,’ was written by Morrison and performed by Clapton and will be released on December 4. Proceeds from the song will support Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which provides assistance to musicians struggling financially due to lockdown measures preventing many live music performances.

Morrison’s involvement should come as no surprise, as he released three songs critical of UK lockdowns in September and October. Clapton’s involvement though has many pro-lockdown critics slamming him for his seeming political stance.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton told Variety about his involvement. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

Also on rt.com Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to begin ‘literally next week,’ Trump says in Thanksgiving call to US troops overseas

He called lack of live music events because of lockdowns “deeply upsetting.”

Despite the song not being released yet, critics have already targeted Clapton with both personal and political attacks.

“Of course Eric Clapton wrote an anti-lockdown song. He’s a white supremacist,” film critic Alan Zilberman tweeted, in a reference to racist comments the music legend had made decades ago. He has since apologised for them and said they made him “ashamed.”

“Eric Clapton has been, and still is British Nationalist trash,” musician Kristopher Goad wrote.

“And now they're dead to me,” author Kimberley Johnson tweeted.

Clapton: “Live music might never recover.”Not-crazy people: “Real people are literally never recovering from the plague. No one wants to die for your tunes.” https://t.co/j9uvmKGJe8 — Wes Platt (@WesPlattTweets) November 27, 2020

I knew Van Morrison was a jerk, but Clapton? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. It will break my dad's heart tho. My dad grows more progressive w/age (like his dad). I guess I did good getting him Springsteen's books instead of Clapton stuff. https://t.co/hfDosEugUX — Jenni Breier (@JenniferLBreier) November 27, 2020

On the one hand, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are former rock stars. On the other hand, they're now 75-year-old white guys. https://t.co/n8HmsSx8av — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 27, 2020

Social media users more critical of lockdown measures have countered with praise for Clapton and Morrison’s efforts though.

“Just learned that in addition to his new single with Eric Clapton, Van Morrison has released three other anti-lockdown tracks this year. Van the Man!” podcaster Michael Knowles tweeted.

Just learned that in addition to his new single with Eric Clapton, Van Morrison has released three other anti-lockdown tracks this year. Van the Man!https://t.co/2numTAPaZz — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 27, 2020

Van Morrison sings about liberty https://t.co/NQVu40Es0L — Ayn Rose (@ayn_rose) November 27, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!