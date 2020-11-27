 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Dead to me’: Eric Clapton slammed for collaborating with Van Morrison on anti-lockdown song

27 Nov, 2020 17:24
The announcement that Eric Clapton and Van Morrison have teamed up on a song critical of Covid-19 lockdowns has the legendary musicians facing a barrage of criticism on social media — before anyone has even heard the tune.

The single, titled ‘Stand and Deliver,’ was written by Morrison and performed by Clapton and will be released on December 4. Proceeds from the song will support Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which provides assistance to musicians struggling financially due to lockdown measures preventing many live music performances.

Morrison’s involvement should come as no surprise, as he released three songs critical of UK lockdowns in September and October. Clapton’s involvement though has many pro-lockdown critics slamming him for his seeming political stance.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton told Variety about his involvement. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

He called lack of live music events because of lockdowns “deeply upsetting.”

Despite the song not being released yet, critics have already targeted Clapton with both personal and political attacks. 

“Of course Eric Clapton wrote an anti-lockdown song. He’s a white supremacist,” film critic Alan Zilberman tweeted, in a reference to racist comments the music legend had made decades ago. He has since apologised for them and said they made him “ashamed.”

“Eric Clapton has been, and still is British Nationalist trash,” musician Kristopher Goad wrote.

“And now they're dead to me,” author Kimberley Johnson tweeted

Social media users more critical of lockdown measures have countered with praise for Clapton and Morrison’s efforts though.

“Just learned that in addition to his new single with Eric Clapton, Van Morrison has released three other anti-lockdown tracks this year. Van the Man!” podcaster Michael Knowles tweeted. 

