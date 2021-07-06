 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Rock legend Richard Ashcroft pulls out of vaccine-restricted festival, says he won’t take part in ‘government experiment’

6 Jul, 2021 16:04
Get short URL
Rock legend Richard Ashcroft pulls out of vaccine-restricted festival, says he won’t take part in ‘government experiment’
Richard Ashcroft performs at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, April 25, 2008 © Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
Singer Richard Ashcroft has pulled out of an upcoming festival in Sheffield, due to its vaccination requirement and participation in government coronavirus research. Ashcroft is one of several Covid-skeptic Britpop icons.

The former Verve frontman announced on Monday that he was pulling out of the Tramlines festival in Sheffield later this month, telling fans on Instagram that he “wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions.” Ashcroft said that he made the decision once he learned that Tramlines would be “part of a government testing programme.”

Under its Events Research Programme, the British government will allow a full capacity audience to attend the festival without masks and social distancing, and will study any transmission of Covid-19 that occurs over the weekend. Attendees will still need to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

“It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival…” Ashcroft quipped, posting laughing emojis and the hashtag “theydontownme”.

Ashcroft’s headline slot was filled by British rockers Supergrass, Tramlines announced on Tuesday. However, Ashcroft is far from the only Britpop-era star unhappy with the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Stone Roses singer Ian Brown congratulated Ashcroft on pulling out of the festival, calling it a “solid decision.”

Brown stepped down in March from performing at this September’s Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington, due to the likelihood that it would require proof of vaccination. Brown has railed on Twitter against vaccines and government restrictions, declaring last month that “every singer and musician who plays an event requiring ‘vaccination’ with a gmo concoction still in experimental trials… is a wretch and a collaborator who deserves to be tarred and feathered.”

Cantankerous Oasis singer and guitarist Noel Gallagher last year called face masks “pointless” and complained that “there’s too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now.”

Also on rt.com ‘Too many f***ing liberties taken away from us’: former Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher rejects UK mask mandate

Though he later got vaccinated, Gallagher still lashed out at “the people who are virtue signalling, their lofty wagging their finger at people who are declining it,” adding “that’s how fascism starts.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies