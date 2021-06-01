UK reports ZERO Covid-19 deaths for first time in pandemic, but infections still creep up amid lockdown easing

For the first time to date in the pandemic, the UK has not reported a single Covid-19 death within 28 days of a positive test. The infection rate has continued its slow climb, however, according to the latest government data.

The last time there were no fatalities from the virus in the UK was March 7, 2020, before the four nations entered lockdowns to control the spread of infection.

The positive news comes amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases, with a further 3,165 reported on Tuesday. The UK’s virus incidence rate has increased by 31.9% in the past week compared to the previous seven days, according to government data.

So far, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted growing calls among some scientists for the government to delay the final stage of England’s lockdown exit plan on June 21.

Under this final stage, nightclubs can reopen and large public events like sports matches and cultural performances are allowed to take place.

Health experts have expressed concerns about the spread of the so-called Indian variant of the virus, which has now been renamed the ‘Delta variant’ by the World Health Organization in order to remove stigma around the name.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news briefing last week that the more transmissible strain now accounts for up to 75% of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

