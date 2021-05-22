Animal rights activists block McDonald’s distribution centres in UK, demanding 100% ‘plant-based’ menu

An animal rights organisation known as Animal Rebellion attempted to shut down McDonald’s distribution centres in the UK with bamboo structures, vans, and other obstacles, demanding that the company go completely vegan.

The organisation announced on Saturday that around 50 activists were blocking four distribution centres in Coventry, Basingstoke, Heywood, and Hemel Hempstead, and would continue to do so for at least 24 hours.

Videos show the activists hanging from bamboo structures in front of the gates as one woman issued the demand that McDonald’s “go plant-based immediately.” A McDonald’s sign and burger sculpture were also drenched in blood by the activists, while placards protested the fast food company’s use of both meat and dairy – signalling that a plant-based menu could not include burger staples like cheese.

Rebels using bamboo structures, lock-ons and vans to block the Coventry distribution centre! We expect to be here for 24 hours at least. #McDestruction#PlantBasedFoodSystempic.twitter.com/FWgpmVYPWC — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021

“The only McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK, we’ve shut them all down today,” bragged the woman, who called McDonald’s “one of the biggest symbols of the animal agriculture industry, which as we know is destroying the climate, destroying the planet, it’s killing animals, and it’s exploiting workers.”

In a statement, Animal Rebellion also declared that the “only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system,” adding that “organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”

While some social media users expressed support for the demonstration, many responses were not so positive, with critics calling the activists “stupid,” “selfish,” “thugs,” and “bullies.”

“Love plant based food but not these tactics,” commented one person, while another wrote, “I absolutely support people’s right to choose a plant based diet, but forcing your choices and beliefs on others is not the way forwards.”

“Had enough of being told what I should do or eat! You eat your vegan and plants and I’ll eat what I choose!” protested one fed up man, as others mocked the activists with McDonald’s order requests.

Bacon and egg mcmuffin for breakfast for me then. You switch to plant based food. — Simon Xman (@VannorDG) May 22, 2021

can you grab me a double Cheeseburger and a large Banana shake whilst you are there please ? 😉 that’s what I want — Sharpy (@Sharpy_G) May 22, 2021

Well done idiots, You will anger a lot of chavs & the gen pop, thus turning more people against you. What are you going to do for your next trick? Shoot yourselves in the foot!! Get a wash & worry about your own lives instead of interfering with other peoples. — A well travelled bloke from Stoke (@BlokeStokey) May 22, 2021

Animal Rebellion claims on social media to be “in solidarity” with the climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion, but it is not clear whether the two have any official links.

