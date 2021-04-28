 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NHS app to be used as Covid passport & might serve for travelling abroad, UK transport secretary reveals

28 Apr, 2021 11:53
People wearing masks are seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. ©  REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has shared new details about the government’s Covid-19 vaccine passport during an interview with Sky News, confirming that it will be located within the existing NHS app.

Shapps told Sky News on Wednesday that vaccine passports “will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments for the NHS and so on.”

With the standard NHS app, Shapps said Brits would “be able to show that you’ve had a vaccine or that you’ve had testing.” He added that he is “working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that system can be internationally recognised.”

“So, that’s the way forward,” he said, concluding that the matter would be discussed further next week during a G7 meeting with transport secretaries from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy.

Sky cited an unnamed government source clarifying that the app in question will be the standard NHS app, used for appointment-booking.

The planned Covid passport will allow Brits to travel abroad to select countries, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has also floated the possibility of using some kind of vaccine or negative test proof for domestic purposes.

