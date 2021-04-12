Rainy queues, snowy pints, & mad rushes: Brits mock day 1 of Covid lockdown reopening

Brits braved cold weather, rain, and snow in their rush to the shops and pubs on Monday, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were loosened in the government’s stage 2 plan.

Photos of large queues for pubs and shops – like the popular affordable clothing store Primark – went viral online, while a video of a crowd rushing to get into the Manchester Arndale shopping center raised concerns about the transmission of the virus.

Large queues are forming outside Primark in Liverpool as non essential retail reopens for the first time since January. More on @GMBpic.twitter.com/Nstm2cSzsx — Kate Hemingway (@KHemingwaynews) April 12, 2021

"Why are you pushing?" "Move back!" I can't believe people's commitment to trainers @MENnewsdeskpic.twitter.com/LpbvDqwV4d — Daisy Jackson (@daisyejackson) April 12, 2021

There’s 16 blokes queuing in the drizzle outside the barber’s shop! — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) April 12, 2021

But many Brits mocked the rush with jokes and memes on social media.

Can't wait for my dinner outside Wetherspoons today. pic.twitter.com/JG3bI1GorX — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) April 12, 2021

All the girls rushing to Primark tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4kaukjKp3W — T̷e̷e̷ (@Teexhann) April 11, 2021

As freezing cold weather and snow continued to take over large portions of the UK, many people also mocked the lifting of restrictions with pictures of winter blizzards, ski resorts, and snowmen holding pints of beer.

The irony of the much awaited easing of lockdown ! #mondaythoughtspic.twitter.com/7Fc8KXRmaJ — Girish Menon (@GirishMenonSTiR) April 12, 2021

Wetherspoons in Gravesend is already rammo pic.twitter.com/gsYvHID5E2 — Old Holborn® (@Holbornlolz) April 12, 2021

People in Britain: at last, we can go on holiday, and to pub gardens. Britain: pic.twitter.com/FwhMAoyDv2 — Michael Chessum (@michael_chessum) April 12, 2021

On Monday, shops, hairdressers, zoos, theme parks, libraries, self-contained holiday accommodation, and pubs with outdoor service were allowed to reopen in England as part of the government’s latest lockdown loosening stage. If cases of Covid-19 remain low, the third stage of reopening will take place on May 17, allowing indoor pub and restaurant service, meetings at homes, cinemas, museums, and international travel to resume.

The fourth and final stage of reopening, planned for no earlier than June 21, will remove all legal lockdown restrictions.

