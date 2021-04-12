 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rainy queues, snowy pints, & mad rushes: Brits mock day 1 of Covid lockdown reopening

12 Apr, 2021 11:10
Screenshot © Twitter / @michael_chessum
Brits braved cold weather, rain, and snow in their rush to the shops and pubs on Monday, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were loosened in the government’s stage 2 plan.

Photos of large queues for pubs and shops – like the popular affordable clothing store Primark – went viral online, while a video of a crowd rushing to get into the Manchester Arndale shopping center raised concerns about the transmission of the virus.

But many Brits mocked the rush with jokes and memes on social media.

As freezing cold weather and snow continued to take over large portions of the UK, many people also mocked the lifting of restrictions with pictures of winter blizzards, ski resorts, and snowmen holding pints of beer.

On Monday, shops, hairdressers, zoos, theme parks, libraries, self-contained holiday accommodation, and pubs with outdoor service were allowed to reopen in England as part of the government’s latest lockdown loosening stage. If cases of Covid-19 remain low, the third stage of reopening will take place on May 17, allowing indoor pub and restaurant service, meetings at homes, cinemas, museums, and international travel to resume.

The fourth and final stage of reopening, planned for no earlier than June 21, will remove all legal lockdown restrictions.

