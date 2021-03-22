Manhunt underway after assailant brutally attacks pregnant woman in London (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Metropolitan police are searching for a man who savagely attacked a young pregnant woman in London, placing her in hospital. The horrific assault was captured on CCTV footage.

The victim, a 20-year-old Jewish woman, was walking down an alleyway when the suspect snuck up behind her and threw a pillowcase over her head. The man then struck the pregnant woman several times. After receiving several blows, the victim staggered away as the assailant fled in the opposite direction.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. It’s believed that her unborn baby will also survive.

WARNING: Graphic video

#BREAKING Video of an extremely dangerous fugitive who is still on the loose after CCTV captures a male viciously attacking a young pregnant woman in #StamfordHill#London in an unprovoked attack.@Shomrim with the help of the met police are looking in to it. pic.twitter.com/TciPoiSiq1 — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) March 22, 2021

The incident occurred in Stamford Hill, which is known for its large Hasidic community. However, authorities have said it’s unclear whether the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that detectives were investigating the crime.

Shomrim, a neighbourhood watch group, posted footage of the stomach-churning assault in hopes that the public might be able to help identify the assailant. However, the group later removed the video, explaining that the graphic images might be “triggering” for victims of assault.

We've deleted the tweet of the CCTV of the assault of the pregnant woman in #StamfordHill as it is a very violent attack and can be triggering for many victims.This is a still image of the suspect.Please contact @MetCC or @CrimestoppersUK with any information pic.twitter.com/I1aVGNG3i2 — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) March 22, 2021

The attack comes amid growing concerns about women’s safety in the UK capital, following the murder of Sarah Everard, who was killed on March 3 while walking home from Clapham to Brixton in southwest London.

