 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Manhunt underway after assailant brutally attacks pregnant woman in London (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

22 Mar, 2021 12:55
Get short URL
Manhunt underway after assailant brutally attacks pregnant woman in London (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
©  Twitter / Shomrim
Metropolitan police are searching for a man who savagely attacked a young pregnant woman in London, placing her in hospital. The horrific assault was captured on CCTV footage.

The victim, a 20-year-old Jewish woman, was walking down an alleyway when the suspect snuck up behind her and threw a pillowcase over her head. The man then struck the pregnant woman several times. After receiving several blows, the victim staggered away as the assailant fled in the opposite direction. 

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. It’s believed that her unborn baby will also survive. 

WARNING: Graphic video

The incident occurred in Stamford Hill, which is known for its large Hasidic community. However, authorities have said it’s unclear whether the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that detectives were investigating the crime. 

Shomrim, a neighbourhood watch group, posted footage of the stomach-churning assault in hopes that the public might be able to help identify the assailant. However, the group later removed the video, explaining that the graphic images might be “triggering” for victims of assault. 

The attack comes amid growing concerns about women’s safety in the UK capital, following the murder of Sarah Everard, who was killed on March 3 while walking home from Clapham to Brixton in southwest London. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies