 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

WATCH: Customers caught on CCTV fleeing hair salon as police raid to enforce Covid rules

28 Jan, 2021 18:05
Get short URL
Police in Wales have released CCTV footage of people fleeing from a beauty salon that defied Covid-19 restrictions to open its doors. Some of the customers still had dye in their hair as they attempted to evade the cops.

Gwent Police said the owner of Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty in the town of Cwmbran was fined £1,000 (about $1,370) for remaining open during the nationwide lockdown. 

Three of the eight people who were seen fleeing the scene were also slapped with fixed penalty notices. Officers are still trying to identify the other people involved in the incident.

Local county council member Mandy Owen said it was the second time the business had received a fixed penalty notice for breaching restrictions.

Wales coronavirus rules state that people may not leave their home “without a reasonable excuse,” such as to buy groceries. The measures mean most retailers must stay closed, including beauty salons.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies