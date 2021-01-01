 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 people injured in stabbing incident in central London, police & ambulances on scene (VIDEO)

1 Jan, 2021 02:57
An ambulance is seen parked on the Westminster Bridge with Parliament in the background, in London, Britain, January 1, 2021. ©  Reuters / Hannah McKay
Three people have been injured in a reported knife attack in downtown London that sparked a massive police response. Footage from the scene shows ambulance crews and police cars at the site of the incident.

The incident unravelled on Edgware Road just a half-hour after the city, under a strict lockdown, ushered in the New Year. Speaking to The Daily Star, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said that three people were taken to “a major trauma centre” and one female victim transported to a hospital as result of the attack.

Westminster Police confirmed that a stabbing took place, cordoning off the crime scene and closing down the street to traffic until 6 am. They have also enforced a Section 60 order, which allows police to carry out “stop and search” efforts in a designated area.

There have been unconfirmed reports in the local media that a woman was arrested in connection with the incident. 

