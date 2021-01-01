3 people injured in stabbing incident in central London, police & ambulances on scene (VIDEO)

Three people have been injured in a reported knife attack in downtown London that sparked a massive police response. Footage from the scene shows ambulance crews and police cars at the site of the incident.

The incident unravelled on Edgware Road just a half-hour after the city, under a strict lockdown, ushered in the New Year. Speaking to The Daily Star, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said that three people were taken to “a major trauma centre” and one female victim transported to a hospital as result of the attack.

#Westminster BREAKING: Two men and a woman have been rushed to hospital following serious violence in central-London. Two men suffered multiple stab wounds on Edgware Road, W2, while a woman sustained a head injury. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6GTU7XYWqf — London 999 Feed (@999London) January 1, 2021

Westminster Police confirmed that a stabbing took place, cordoning off the crime scene and closing down the street to traffic until 6 am. They have also enforced a Section 60 order, which allows police to carry out “stop and search” efforts in a designated area.

A Section 60 has been authorised from 0117 hours until 0600 hours by Insp HUGHES. The authority is for North Westminster. This is due to a stabbing that occurred on Edgware Road. Watch this for info on #Section60https://t.co/F7Iu0ZQgyYpic.twitter.com/trNZcemvPe — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) January 1, 2021

There have been unconfirmed reports in the local media that a woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

