VIDEO with Jeremy Corbyn recorded by brother Piers prompts discussions on whether ex-Labour leader broke Covid-19 restrictions

In a Christmas video published on Saturday, which was flagged by British newspapers, Piers Corbyn and a friend dressed as Santa Claus turned up at the former Labour Party leader’s door with little social distancing.



Piers shook hands with his brother, before talking politics for several minutes in a meeting which appeared to violate several government restrictions.



Brits under Tier 4 are only permitted to meet one other person outside, with mandatory social distancing. Those involved must wear a face covering if they are unable to distance themselves by two meters. Corbyn’s meeting consisted of three maskless people in close proximity on a doorstep.



East England, South East England, and London – where Jeremy Corbyn lives — are all currently under Tier 4 restrictions, which were announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson just days before Christmas, prompting many to accuse him of “cancelling” the holiday.



Some Brits on social media complained about Corbyn’s doorstop meeting, calling it “One rule for Corbyn and another for us!”



“So they clearly aren’t rules are they. Just advice that you either take or ignore at ones own discretion,” another Brit opined.



Others, however, defended Corbyn with comments of support that included, “So what?”“Good man,” and “Don’t like him but fair play.”



It isn’t the first time that Jeremy Corbyn has been accusedof breaking Tier 4 restrictions over the holidays. On Christmas Eve, he was criticized for having his photo taken and a video recorded outside London’s Whittington Hospital, despite the fact that he was only a few miles away from his home.



In October, He was also made to apologize after being photographed at an indoor dinner party of nine people – a clear violation of the government’s rule at the time that only six people could meet.

