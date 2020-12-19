‘Can’t have Christmas as planned’: BoJo tells London, East & Southeast England to STAY HOME over rapid spread of new Covid strain

UK PM Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for those in London and Southeast England on Saturday, banning Brits from meeting family members and friends from other households, due to the fast-spreading new Covid-19 strain.

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned. In England, those living in Tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household at Christmas," Johnson said at a televised press-conference on Saturday.

Across the rest of the country, the Christmas rules allowing up to three households to meet will now be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than the five days as previously set out.

