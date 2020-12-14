No other relevant topics? The Guardian labels report on Corbyn’s mysterious new project with ‘Antisemitism’ tag

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced a mysterious new project, which is to be launched next month. No details known for now, but the UK’s Guardian newspaper chose an “Antisemitism” tag for the article.

Corbyn was somewhat vague about his new endeavour, promising on Sunday to tell more when it officially launches on January 17. He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has showcased that “our privatised hollowed-out systems” are incapable of handling global crises in an interconnected world.

“We need solidarity beyond our borders and across communities to solve our common problems together. The Peace and Justice Project is there to create space hope and opportunity,” he said.

I’m pleased to announce the new Peace and Justice Project, bringing people together for social and economic justice, peace, and human rights in Britain and across the world.Find out more in our video and sign up to our launch here 👉 https://t.co/RcnJE1kA6qpic.twitter.com/pyHpeHGa1S — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 13, 2020

The Guardian, a leading newspaper long considered to be a champion of the working class, made some interesting editorial decisions in its coverage of the announcement. The story was tagged “Labour / Antisemitism / news” and offered as background details of Corbyn’s recent suspension from the party on accusations of tolerating anti-Semitism in its ranks.

Guess someone at the @guardian couldn't think of more relevant topics for this story. pic.twitter.com/0b4VFUlfR5 — Joe Glenton (@joejglenton) December 13, 2020

The former Labour leader was earlier barred by his successor, Keir Starmer, from holding party whip and is now effectively an independent MP. The ostracism came in response for Corbyn’s reaction to a report on alleged anti-Semitism in the party, which he called “dramatically overstated for political reasons.”

Corbyn is a long-time advocate of Palestinian rights, and some of his actions in support of the cause were presented as anti-Semitic during his tenure. His supporters say he was smeared in a media-assisted bad-faith campaign orchestrated by the Blairite wing of the party, who were unhappy about Corbyn’s anti-austerity and anti-war positions.

Criticism of the new Labour leadership may come at a cost. Earlier this month two Corbyn supporters, one of whom is Jewish, were suspended after accusing Starmer of using anti-Semitism to crack down on internal opposition.

It was not clear if the Peace and Justice Project has anything to do with fighting anti-Semitism, a cause that Corbyn vocally supports. He did mention that racism was a “scourge” when outlining global problems that urgently need to be tackled.

