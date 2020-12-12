TRUMP WON! Breaking news feed of The Telegraph proclaims after embarrassing hack

The Telegraph’s Twitter account left many scratching their heads on Saturday as it published a spree of unorthodox “breaking news,” including the “announcement” that Donald Trump had won reelection.

“BREAKING NEWS!: TRUMP WON!” The Telegraph’s breaking news account proclaimed late on Saturday.

Numerous other tweets were sent out, ranging from plain random to vulgar, that would quickly be deleted but were saved by some users enjoying the frenzy.

Just as the apparently compromised breaking news feed, the paper’s Telegram Football account also appeared to have been hacked.

“Telegraph has the best security,” one tweet read.

Telegraph 100% got hacked by a 10 year old fortnite player 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CEOAfiU13G — DevilUnited🔰 (@DevilUnited2) December 12, 2020

“Stop deleting my tweets Telegraph,” another message read as the tweets were quickly disappearing.

Looks like they’re having a bad day... pic.twitter.com/bFb11o7ML7 — Graham John Oliver (@GrahamJOliver) December 12, 2020

Another message appeared to be an attempt at a rap.

Telegraph hacker upping his game pic.twitter.com/uEhexfa9Fc — Peter Nimmo (@PeterNimmo1) December 12, 2020

“Looks like @TelegraphNews is having a bit of a moment,” journalist Tom Harwood, who has a column in the paper, tweeted in reaction to the tweets.

looks like @TelegraphNews is having a bit of a moment pic.twitter.com/CO7KaKRU7n — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) December 12, 2020

The Telegraph got hacked bad, the 'snitch' tweet absolutely sent me 😂 pic.twitter.com/YrDp5zI8xv — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) December 12, 2020

Someone has been at their Zoom office Christmas party and remembered they have the @TelegraphNews twitter log in... pic.twitter.com/zoZIJy99jB — N I C K I E (@nickieohara) December 12, 2020

The telegraph appears to have been hacked 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uaTqmKUj3I — Inthecloud (@ItImnot) December 12, 2020

The usual high quality comment from the Telegraph. Presumably this is Allister Heath. pic.twitter.com/ogrs3UyLy2 — The Leave Alliance (@LeaveHQ) December 12, 2020

Another message from the presumed hacker announced, “DailyMirror is better anyway.”

“Alright, I’m bored now, I’m gonna stop tweeting, bye now,” yet another tweet said moments later – though it appears its author lied, as more messages appeared in the feed despite frantic attempts of the media and some readers to silence it.

While “breaking news” taglines are often mocked and misused on social media today, it’s unlikely anyone bought into the sudden declaration of Trump as the winner of the presidential election, over a month after most outlets sent out their own “breaking news” tweets declaring the opposite – though Trump maintains he is the true winner.

“Flash alert” breaking news, however, does retain some reverence in older media circles. The Associated Press sent record-breaking seven of flash alerts this year, including the one in which it declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election on November 7.

AP has sent 7 alerts so far this year, believed to be a record since the FLASH alert was introduced after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake pic.twitter.com/DhGgLaOntn — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) December 12, 2020

