 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘This isn’t about choreography’: Irish PM warns EU & UK have only a day or two to avert no-deal Brexit

8 Dec, 2020 16:40
Get short URL
‘This isn’t about choreography’: Irish PM warns EU & UK have only a day or two to avert no-deal Brexit
FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin (L) and UK PM Boris Johnson greet each other with an elbow bump in Belfast on August 13, 2020 © Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters
Irish PM Micheal Martin has warned that the EU and the UK must break an impasse shortly or face Brexit without a trade deal. British leader Boris Johnson said he only hopes “the power of sweet reason” might save the talks.

The EU and UK still have many issues to resolve, particularly in the area of the level playing field, Martin told Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday.

“The situation is very serious, this isn’t about choreography, as some people might think,” he said. “We are facing the prospect of a no-deal Brexit if something doesn’t break that in the next day or two.”

The PM said EU leaders “could very well be discussing preparations for a no-deal Brexit” at the summit on December 10 and 11.

The statement came as London clinched a deal with Brussels on Tuesday over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border, and agreed to drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and prompted the EU to take legal action.

Also on rt.com UK to drop Internal Market Bill clauses after agreeing with EU ‘in principle on all issues in Withdrawal Agreement’

The deal is separate to wider talks, but the EU had warned that no wider trade deal would be possible if London breached the exit treaty.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the deal “removed a big obstacle” to a possible trade deal.

However, Johnson indicated earlier on Tuesday that London could still abandon the trade talks. “We’re always hopeful, but you know, there may come a moment when we have to acknowledge that it’s time to draw stumps, and that’s just the way it is,” Johnson said, referring to a cricketing term for the end of play.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies