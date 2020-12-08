UK to drop Internal Market Bill clauses after agreeing with EU ‘in principle on all issues in Withdrawal Agreement’

The UK and EU have agreed "in principle" on all the issues surrounding the post-Brexit protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, while London has dropped controversial parts of legislation that saw Brussels launch legal action.

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he was “delighted” with the development, which he jointly announced with the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday.

The two co-chairs of the EU-UK Joint Committee released a joint statement, explaining that they had come to an agreement over controls along Northern Ireland’s border with Ireland, the UK’s only land border with the EU.

Delighted to announce agreement in principle on all issues in the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. Thank you to @MarosSefcovic and his team for their constructive and pragmatic approach. I will be updating Parliament tomorrow.https://t.co/xtJ25h6ymupic.twitter.com/OKYPLxV0jZ — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 8, 2020

🇪🇺🇬🇧 Pleased to announce that thanks to hard work, @michaelgove and I have reached an agreement in principle on all issues re the #WithdrawalAgreement implementation. This will ensure it is fully operational as of 1 Jan, incl. the Protocol on Ireland/NI 👉 https://t.co/RaWNEVbxrtpic.twitter.com/1OCjapNd3F — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) December 8, 2020

The two sides said they agreed in principle upon several areas, including border controls and checks on animals, plants, medicines and food supplies for supermarkets.

As part of the agreement, the UK government said it would drop three clauses of its Internal Market Bill, which would have allowed MPs to override specific areas of the Withdrawal Agreement with regards to Northern Ireland, including border arrangements and financial support.

