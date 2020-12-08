 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK to drop Internal Market Bill clauses after agreeing with EU ‘in principle on all issues in Withdrawal Agreement’

8 Dec, 2020 13:39
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Toby Melville
The UK and EU have agreed "in principle" on all the issues surrounding the post-Brexit protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, while London has dropped controversial parts of legislation that saw Brussels launch legal action.

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he was “delighted” with the development, which he jointly announced with the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday.

The two co-chairs of the EU-UK Joint Committee released a joint statement, explaining that they had come to an agreement over controls along Northern Ireland’s border with Ireland, the UK’s only land border with the EU.

The two sides said they agreed in principle upon several areas, including border controls and checks on animals, plants, medicines and food supplies for supermarkets.

As part of the agreement, the UK government said it would drop three clauses of its Internal Market Bill, which would have allowed MPs to override specific areas of the Withdrawal Agreement with regards to Northern Ireland, including border arrangements and financial support.

