 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Diego Maradona dead: Argentinian football legend passes away aged 60
HomeUK News

UK will slash foreign aid to 0.5% of GDP, Rishi Sunak confirms, despite Tory campaign promise not to do that

25 Nov, 2020 15:12
Get short URL
UK will slash foreign aid to 0.5% of GDP, Rishi Sunak confirms, despite Tory campaign promise not to do that
FILE PHOTO: Starving Somali children sit in a row along a wall and eat from pots and bowls at an internationally-run relief center. In the 1980s warlord factions joined together to overthrow then president Siad Barre, who finally lost power in 1991. ©  VCG via Getty Images / Corbis / Peter Turnley
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Covid-19 crisis caused the government to row back on its election promise not to cut foreign aid. Charities and human rights campaigners have argued against the move.

The decision to cut foreign aid to 0.5 percent of GDP in 2021 was among the "tough choices" the government had to make during the coronavirus crisis, Sunak told parliament on Wednesday.

During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public services, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7 percent of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the British people – especially when we're seeing the highest peacetime levels of borrowing on record.

"Our intention is to return to 0.7 percent when the fiscal situation allows," Sunak explained. He said that the government will allocate £280 billion ($374 billion) for Covid-19 relief, which includes support for the NHS and spending more money on mass testing, protective gear and vaccines.

Also on rt.com ‘No return to austerity’ in the UK, PM Johnson’s spokesman says

Sunak cited data from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which estimated in July that the British economy might not bounce back to its pre-pandemic level until the end of 2022.

The ruling Tory government has been criticised for failing to uphold last year's campaign promise to continue spending 0.7 percent of GDP on aid overseas. The leaders of 185 British charities and relief groups signed an open letter last week saying that "a U-turn" on this issue would "signal we are a nation willing to balance its books on the backs of the world's most marginalised people." 

On Wednesday, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai tweeted that she hoped the UK would "deliver" on its 0.7 percent promise, tagging Sunak and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

When asked about the 2019 campaign promise by Sky News' Sophy Ridge, Sunak said there were "a lot of different ways" in which the UK has "demonstrated leadership and made a difference to some of the world's poorest countries."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies