Inmate who raped & murdered ‘Britain’s worst paedophile’ as act of ‘poetic justice’ gets life sentence

A prisoner who raped and then killed another inmate, who was an infamous paedophile in Britain, has been given a life term for the murder, with the judge describing the grisly killing as sadistic.

Paul Fitzgerald, 30, said the killing of Richard Huckle in October 2019 was “poetic justice” for the estimated 200 children abused by the notorious paedophile. The two men were both serving sentences at HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire.

Fitzgerald strangled Huckle with an electrical cable sheath, inserted a pen into his brain and penetrated his anus and lower bowel with a blunt object, according to testimony heard by the court. The killer also confessed to prison staff that he would have liked to cook parts of Huckle’s body, but he was “having too much fun.”

The presiding judge described Fitzgerald as a “psychopath” who “derives pleasure from imagining torturing, raping, killing and even eating others.”

The convicted murderer will have to serve a minimum term of 34 years before being considered for parole.

