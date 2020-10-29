 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Sandwiches worth more than gran? Pret founder blasted (by own company!) for saying lockdown pointless to save 'old & vulnerable'

29 Oct, 2020 17:27
Get short URL
Sandwiches worth more than gran? Pret founder blasted (by own company!) for saying lockdown pointless to save 'old & vulnerable'
July 6, 2020, London, London, United Kingdom: Pret A Manger to Close 30 shops. Pret A Manager announce closure of 30 UK outlets as part of a post-pandemic restructuring. ©  Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency
Founder of the ‘Pret a Manger’ sandwich shop chain Julian Metcalfe urged the UK government not to introduce another lockdown to save a “few thousand lives,” prompting a backlash so overwhelming that even his own company joined in.

Metcalfe, who sold his stake at Pret in 2018, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday he thought the UK should not go into another lockdown. “Society will not recover if we do it again to save a few thousand lives of very old or vulnerable people,“ he said.

Covid-19 has killed more than 58,000 people in the UK so far, and the businessman’s words triggered an avalanche of condemnation. Pret was among the first to weigh in, rushing to disavow its founder on the chain’s official Twitter account.

“[Metcalfe] has not run the business for over ten years and we do not agree with his opinion,” the franchise chain tweeted, adding that Pret believes in “taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.”

The online outrage mob didn’t seem interested in the current status of the company’s corporate structure, however, thinking that Metcalfe was a majority shareholder and urging consumers to boycott the chain.

“Daddy, why do we need to kill Granny to save Pret?” read one gallows humor tweet, while another user euphemistically suggested Metcalfe “retrain in cyber” for a more sustainable income during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Pret’s Twitter account was doing frantic damage control, responding to individual users to let them know Metcalfe was no longer part of the company.

Also on rt.com ‘He could end world hunger if he wanted!’ Bezos blasted after Amazon praises ManUnited forward's efforts to feed kids in tweet

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies