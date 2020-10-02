Actor Dominic West GLOATS about Trump’s Covid-19 test to host whose husband fell into coma with virus

Star actor Dominic West has stirred outrage for not only celebrating Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, but for doing so in conversation with Kate Garraway, whose husband is still fighting the virus.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain', West said, answering what his “instinctive reaction” on the news that both Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive was: “Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy.”

He then added, “I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around’. I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Anchor Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been hospitalized and fighting the virus for six months, much of that time spent in a coma, asked West if he at least wished the president well on a personal level, and only saw karmic retribution in a political sense. West didn’t seem to care to soften his stance.

“Well there’s an element of schadenfreude I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible,” the ‘Punisher: War Zone’ star said.

“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and the world,” he added.

Kate Garraway - Did you have an instinctive reaction when you heard Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus?Dominic West - "Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy when I heard"#GMBpic.twitter.com/d2tqM3zyhR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 2, 2020

The British actor’s callous words and seeming ignorance of Garraway’s situation incensed many who took to social media to slam him.

“Imagine telling someone whose own husband is lying in a coma from coronavirus that you ‘jumped for joy’ when you heard others had caught the disease?” Piers Morgan, a co-host of ‘Good Morning Britain,' tweeted.

Imagine telling someone whose own husband is lying in a coma from coronavirus that you ‘jumped for joy’ when you heard others had caught the disease? https://t.co/WoZN8ecRf1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

“This won’t affect his career in the slightest, whereas a right-wing public figure taking pleasure in a left-wing politician’s covid diagnosis would expect instant cancellation,” journalist Madeline Grant added.

It’s fine though because he’s one of the Good Luvvies. Like Miriam Margoleys and Maxine Peake, this won’t affect his career in the slightest, whereas a right-wing public figure taking pleasure in a left-wing politician’s covid diagnosis would expect instant cancellation https://t.co/A9r4eURrX4 — Madeline Grant 🇭🇰 (@Madz_Grant) October 2, 2020

Wire star Dominic West had the privilege of going to Eton. He may have learned Latin but never learned manners. He said on GMB he did a "leap in the air for joy" when he heard Trump had Covid.Aimed at his Leftie mates but poor for humanity. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) October 2, 2020

If Joe Biden has contracted COVID and ANY celebrity said they “leapt in the air with joy” at the news, they would never, ever work againBut Trump is fair game It’s the hypocrisy that I hate! https://t.co/4wKNuxl74I — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) October 2, 2020

Some even called for West to be stripped of his ambassador role for the charity Prince’s Trust, which helps children and young adults get access to education and job training. West was talking about the charity and its work during the Covid-19 pandemic while on 'Good Morning Britain'.

Dear @PrincesTrust Will you condemn the vile remarks made by Dominic West about leaping for joy because President Trump has Covid?He was representing your organisation.Surely his remarks fall way below the standards expected from one of your representatives? pic.twitter.com/BnhTPvJtGV — The Core (@SocialM85897394) October 2, 2020

@PrincesTrust totally disgusted that one of your Ambassadors Dominic West chose to describe the news that POTUS and First Lady tested pisitive as “Karma” and “Schudenfraude” is despicable. If that’s the quality of Ambassadors he has done a lot of damage — Pixie from Durham #PoliceLivesMatter (@PixieSteven) October 2, 2020

