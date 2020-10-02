 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Actor Dominic West GLOATS about Trump’s Covid-19 test to host whose husband fell into coma with virus

2 Oct, 2020 15:22
Star actor Dominic West has stirred outrage for not only celebrating Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, but for doing so in conversation with Kate Garraway, whose husband is still fighting the virus.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain', West said, answering what his “instinctive reaction” on the news that both Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive was: “Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy.” 

He then added, “I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around’. I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Anchor Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been hospitalized and fighting the virus for six months, much of that time spent in a coma, asked West if he at least wished the president well on a personal level, and only saw karmic retribution in a political sense. West didn’t seem to care to soften his stance.

“Well there’s an element of schadenfreude I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible,” the ‘Punisher: War Zone’ star said.

“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and the world,” he added.

The British actor’s callous words and seeming ignorance of Garraway’s situation incensed many who took to social media to slam him.

“Imagine telling someone whose own husband is lying in a coma from coronavirus that you ‘jumped for joy’ when you heard others had caught the disease?” Piers Morgan, a co-host of ‘Good Morning Britain,' tweeted.

“This won’t affect his career in the slightest, whereas a right-wing public figure taking pleasure in a left-wing politician’s covid diagnosis would expect instant cancellation,” journalist Madeline Grant added.

Some even called for West to be stripped of his ambassador role for the charity Prince’s Trust, which helps children and young adults get access to education and job training. West was talking about the charity and its work during the Covid-19 pandemic while on 'Good Morning Britain'.

