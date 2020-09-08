 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘2020’s not done with us yet’: Residents report houses shaking after earthquake in… ENGLAND (VIDEO)

8 Sep, 2020 09:38
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Buckinghamshire area of England shortly before 10am Tuesday morning with residents taking to social media to report their houses rocking back and forth.

The British Geological Survey confirmed it was investigating multiple reports of an earthquake across southeast England. 

The earthquake reportedly struck seven kilometers northwest of Slough near London at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Houses reportedly shook in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, London, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and High Wycombe among other areas.

There are multiple reports of buildings shaking but no word on any injuries or structural damage yet. Some online even questioned whether it was a sonic boom or perhaps a meteorite strike.

Others were apparently more concerned with their furniture.

