‘2020’s not done with us yet’: Residents report houses shaking after earthquake in… ENGLAND (VIDEO)

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Buckinghamshire area of England shortly before 10am Tuesday morning with residents taking to social media to report their houses rocking back and forth.

The British Geological Survey confirmed it was investigating multiple reports of an earthquake across southeast England.

Actually thought my house was falling down 😂 #earthquakepic.twitter.com/X7YN5ruJhI — Dean Gray (@DeanoGee) September 8, 2020

The earthquake reportedly struck seven kilometers northwest of Slough near London at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Updated map of eyewitnesses' reports following M3.9 #earthquake in #England. Both magnitude and location are preliminary. Actual location likely a dozen of km to the North pic.twitter.com/KeGlDe3HqQ — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 8, 2020

Houses reportedly shook in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, London, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and High Wycombe among other areas.

There are multiple reports of buildings shaking but no word on any injuries or structural damage yet. Some online even questioned whether it was a sonic boom or perhaps a meteorite strike.

Wow! Just felt a huge shockwave through my house and the walls shook. I’m in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire. Sonic boom? Earthquake? Meteorite? #shockwave#sonicboom — Mark Randall (@MarcosRandolias) September 8, 2020

Others were apparently more concerned with their furniture.

My sofa did a shake https://t.co/Ck38dO06OL — WilJoPa (@willowpuff) September 8, 2020

