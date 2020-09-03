 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to street outside UK parliament as part of 10-day 'disruption'

3 Sep, 2020 11:58
Police officers remove an Extinction Rebellion climate activist outside the British parliament, in London. © Reuters / Ben Makor
Eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion group glued themselves to the street, blocking several entrances to the British parliament in London, to pressure MPs to support an “emergency” climate bill.

Dozens of the activists were filmed sitting on the pavement and holding hands. A large police contingent was deployed to the  scene to unglue them, with the numbers of the officers soon exceeding those of the demonstrators. 

Several people were arrested, according to Reuters.

The climate activists also parked a livestock truck outside the Department of Health. The vehicle had pink signs reading, “Animal Farming = Pandemics and Climate Crisis,” attached to its sides. 

The theatrical acts of civil disobedience are part of 10 days of protests to “peacefully disrupt the UK Parliament in London,” earlier announced by Extinction Rebellion. The group is pushing for lawmakers to back the ‘Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill’ which, the activists insist, would force the British government to “[account] for our entire carbon footprint while actively conserving nature here and overseas.” 

On Tuesday, Extinction Rebellion organized two large marches in London and Manchester, which saw more than 90 activists detained.

Since its establishment two years ago, Extinction Rebellion has made disruptive protests its trademark, and is active not only in the UK, but in the US, Australia and elsewhere. Its activists previously glued themselves to the pavement outside the gates of Downing Street, blocked bridges and streets in London, disrupted traffic outside The New York Times HQ in Manhattan and poured fake blood on the Charging Bull sculpture at Wall Street, among other things.

