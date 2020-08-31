Free Willy: British TV to show erect penis for first time in history, but online public not impressed

The UK’s Channel 4 is to air a “taboo-shattering” documentary featuring close-ups of eight erect penises – a first in broadcasting history. The target audience responded to the news with – what else – topical humour.

The documentary, scheduled for 10pm BST on Monday, is called ‘Me & My Penis’. It explores various aspects of masculinity, as artist Ajamu X takes naked photos of eight men and discusses male issues with them.

The explicit shots “will apparently also mark the first time that an erect penis has been shown on terrestrial TV,” according to the Independent. The Daily Mail said that the broadcaster hopes to remain on the good side of the British media watchdog Ofcom – by breaking the male nudity taboo on the grounds that “these aroused private parts are shown in an entirely artistic context.”

The announcement provoked a lot of snickering on social media. Some wondered what the fuss was all about.

and? most of us see one every morning. — Jabroni D (@FRumham) August 31, 2020

Yawn. When you've seen one, you've seen them all. Pass along, nothing to see here. — Excalibur (@Lillibet68) August 31, 2020

Or dramatically predicted the apocalyptic results of showing male genitalia on TV.

Liberalism is collapsing Western Civilisation. — London1972 (@London19721) August 31, 2020

This all started when they let tv show parents use 1 bed on tv instead of two twin beds. — Yourmotherslover (@DeerHunter_99) August 31, 2020

Political references also surfaced across British Twitter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was honorably mentioned in the jokes, among others.

Congrats on your new broadcasting job @Nigel_Farage I knew you wouldn’t be off our screens for long. — Jd (@J_87d) August 31, 2020

Boris doing another statement to the nation then? — Ⓓⓐⓥⓔ (@DGHetherington) August 31, 2020

Many people are used to this already. Piers Morgan is on every weekday morning. — Covid is (@SocialControI) August 31, 2020

But an overwhelming number of responses were erection puns.

Probably a last minute attempt to ban this legally, would it stand up in court? — Gary Mallin (@GrumpyGitGazza) August 31, 2020

Plenty overtime hours soon up for grabs at OFCOM — Bradley Marr (@Bradley_Marr_) August 31, 2020

Things are looking up! — YouMadBro? (@YouMadB11343293) August 31, 2020

Is it a cockumentary? — John Mellor (@stayleyvegas) August 31, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!