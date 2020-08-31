 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Free Willy: British TV to show erect penis for first time in history, but online public not impressed

31 Aug, 2020 15:32
The documentary's description on the Channel 4 website says it will touch on "how it feels to be a man" - among other subjects. ©  Channel 4
The UK’s Channel 4 is to air a “taboo-shattering” documentary featuring close-ups of eight erect penises – a first in broadcasting history. The target audience responded to the news with – what else – topical humour.

The documentary, scheduled for 10pm BST on Monday, is called ‘Me & My Penis’. It explores various aspects of masculinity, as artist Ajamu X takes naked photos of eight men and discusses male issues with them.

The explicit shots “will apparently also mark the first time that an erect penis has been shown on terrestrial TV,” according to the Independent. The Daily Mail said that the broadcaster hopes to remain on the good side of the British media watchdog Ofcom – by breaking the male nudity taboo on the grounds that “these aroused private parts are shown in an entirely artistic context.”

The announcement provoked a lot of snickering on social media. Some wondered what the fuss was all about.

Or dramatically predicted the apocalyptic results of showing male genitalia on TV.

Political references also surfaced across British Twitter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was honorably mentioned in the jokes, among others.

But an overwhelming number of responses were erection puns.

