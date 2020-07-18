 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Illegal rave ends in violence as riot police are pelted with objects thrown by angry revellers (PHOTO, VIDEO)

18 Jul, 2020 10:12
Get short URL
Illegal rave ends in violence as riot police are pelted with objects thrown by angry revellers (PHOTO, VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: © Tolga Akmen/AFP
Riot police descended on Woodberry Down estate in London on Friday night to break up an illegal rave, sparking violent chaos as angry revellers threw bricks and bottles at the officers.

Footage from the North London neighborhood shows anarchy as police in riot gear attempt to control a crowd of irate young people who are seen throwing glass bottles and other items at the officers, and turning over large concrete road blocks.  The sound of glass smashing, people screaming and police dogs barking fills the streets. 

Hundreds are said to have attended the illegal rave. Scores of officers walked in a line to disperse the crowds and closed off the Seven Sisters Road as a police helicopter flew overhead. 

The Met Police tweeted that they were responding to an illegal music event in Woodberry Down Estate in the early hours of Saturday. “We stated earlier that any such illegal event would be closed down by police to protect the public and prevent crime,” it said. 

In a statement released earlier on Friday, Deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said there would be an increased police presence over the weekend. She said that unlicensed music events are “very disruptive to communities and [pose] an increased risk of risk of Covid-19 transmission,” and that they can lead to “violent incidents affecting both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down.”

Also on rt.com 7 police officers injured breaking up illegal London rave as revelers pelt cops with bottles, forcing them to retreat (VIDEOS)

Illegal raves have become a problem during the coronavirus lockdown. More than 20 officers were injured when they broke up an illegal street party in Brixton in June. A number of illegal parties took place on July 4, the day the pubs reopened in the UK, sparking violence as police arrived to disperse the crowds, and seven officers were injured. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies