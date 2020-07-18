Illegal rave ends in violence as riot police are pelted with objects thrown by angry revellers (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Riot police descended on Woodberry Down estate in London on Friday night to break up an illegal rave, sparking violent chaos as angry revellers threw bricks and bottles at the officers.

Footage from the North London neighborhood shows anarchy as police in riot gear attempt to control a crowd of irate young people who are seen throwing glass bottles and other items at the officers, and turning over large concrete road blocks. The sound of glass smashing, people screaming and police dogs barking fills the streets.

About 100 riot police on the move pic.twitter.com/lBMqcBXEMo — Catherine (@cat_sne) July 18, 2020

Hundreds are said to have attended the illegal rave. Scores of officers walked in a line to disperse the crowds and closed off the Seven Sisters Road as a police helicopter flew overhead.

@PFEW_Chair@metpoliceuk under attack Officer attacked with Kerb stones Bricks and bottles on Woodberry Down Estate #Hackney I am sure they didn't come to work for this:https://t.co/vDWSBCLZNVpic.twitter.com/WXbaS5ervk — UK News in Pictures (@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) July 18, 2020

The Met Police tweeted that they were responding to an illegal music event in Woodberry Down Estate in the early hours of Saturday. “We stated earlier that any such illegal event would be closed down by police to protect the public and prevent crime,” it said.

Police are in attendance on the Woodberry Down Estate #Hackney re: an illegal unlicensed music event. We stated earlier that any such illegal event would be closed down by police to protect the public and prevent crime. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 18, 2020

In a statement released earlier on Friday, Deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said there would be an increased police presence over the weekend. She said that unlicensed music events are “very disruptive to communities and [pose] an increased risk of risk of Covid-19 transmission,” and that they can lead to “violent incidents affecting both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down.”

Also on rt.com 7 police officers injured breaking up illegal London rave as revelers pelt cops with bottles, forcing them to retreat (VIDEOS)

Illegal raves have become a problem during the coronavirus lockdown. More than 20 officers were injured when they broke up an illegal street party in Brixton in June. A number of illegal parties took place on July 4, the day the pubs reopened in the UK, sparking violence as police arrived to disperse the crowds, and seven officers were injured.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!