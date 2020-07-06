Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits band, citing ‘personal issues’

After 23 years at the helm of one of the UK’s biggest rock bands, Kasabian singer Tom Meighan has stepped down, according to a statement published on the band’s social media profiles.

The statement says the decision was made with “mutual consent,” due to “personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time.”

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

Meighan was one of the original founding members of the rock band, which formed in Leicester in 1997 and subsequently released six studio albums to widespread critical acclaim and recognition. The band won the 2010 Brit Award for Best British Group and they even headlined the prestigious Glastonbury Festival in 2014.

The 39-year-old was known for his bombastic swagger and pugilistic attitude towards his contemporaries in the British music scene. He previously called The Strokes' Julian Casablancas “a posh f**king skier” and referred to The Libertines’ Pete Doherty as “a f**king tramp.” He also once described popstar Justin Timberlake as a “midget with whiskers.”

Meighan had made comments in recent weeks about his plans for the future, which included both Kasabian and his own solo project, but it now appears that, after the schism with his band, he will be going it alone.

