 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Britain's GDP plunged by massive 20.4 percent in April amid Covid-19 lockdown, ‘record falls’ in all sectors

12 Jun, 2020 08:19
Get short URL
Britain's GDP plunged by massive 20.4 percent in April amid Covid-19 lockdown, ‘record falls’ in all sectors
FILE PHOTO: A closed sign in a shop window in Dunham Massey, the UK. May 7, 2020. © Phil Noble / Reuters
The UK economy contracted by a record 20.4 percent in April, due to the nationwide lockdown and strict quarantine rules imposed amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Dramatic drops were recorded in all sectors.

The fall in Britain’s monthly GDP for April is the biggest monthly drop since records began in 1997, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported. “Record falls” were seen in all sectors, as services went down by 19 percent, while manufacturing dropped by 24.3 percent and construction by 40.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s overall GDP fell by 10.4 percent in the three-month period ending with April, “as government restrictions on movement dramatically reduced economic activity,” the ONS said. In an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19, the authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown, forcing many businesses to suspend operations and furlough 8.7 million employees as of earlier this month. 

On Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that “coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy,” though he added that the government furlough scheme, grants, loans, and tax cuts give “the best chance” of recovery as soon as the economy reopens.

Also on rt.com Complacency, chaos and scandal: The soap opera of Bumbling BoJo’s six months in charge of the UK

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies