Cops and protesters brawl in London, as PM declares demonstrations ‘subverted by thuggery’

After a peaceful demonstration at the US embassy, some ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters in London showed up at Downing Street where the scene grew more chaotic. Police clashed with the crowd in an attempt to restore order.

The gathering at London’s US embassy on Sunday drew thousands of people, and was the city’s fourth ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstration in a week. However, once the crowd dispersed, not everyone went home. Droves of people marched on Whitehall, rattling barriers outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence on Downing Street.

Stand off between police at #BlackLivesMatterUK protest pic.twitter.com/LjuWea6xbg — RT UK (@RTUKnews) June 7, 2020

A smoke bomb was lit and officers were pelted with bottles, with one Sky News reporter on the ground describing the situation as "tense.”

Smoke bomb outside Downing Streets sparks a few, mainly plastic bottles, thrown towards police officers. Situation starting to feel a bit more tense. #GeorgeFloydProtestspic.twitter.com/d07hsjsJFO — Mark White (@skymarkwhite) June 7, 2020

That tension soon boiled over, with a mob of hoodlums attacking police officers outside the Foreign Office in Whitehall.

Police under attack in London. Again. pic.twitter.com/rqTCqMFl06 — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 7, 2020

The officers retreated, with at least one suffering a head wound in the melee. However, rows of bobbies ran in to reinforce the line, pushing back as rioters hurled traffic cones at the policemen.

Reinforcement arrives as injured officer walks away from scene #blacklivesmatterpic.twitter.com/xJICEsVlXf — Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

As evening fell, officers, some armed with riot shields and wielding batons, continued to engage in running street battles with the rioters.

Tensions continue to boil over outside Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/9Z3umikCDo — Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

Protesters at London’s BLM rally harassed the crew of RT's videoagency Ruptly, accusing them of working for The Sun. Ruptly’s livestream of the protest was being used by multiple news organizations at the time.

No arrest or injury figures were immediately provided by London’s Metropolitan Police. However, a demonstration in the city on Saturday followed a similar trajectory. Beginning as a peaceful gathering, the protest devolved into a fracas, with 14 police officers injured and more than a dozen people arrested.

British authorities have already urged protesters to remain at home, given the threat of coronavirus infection. PM Boris Johnson also cast the protests in a dim light on Sunday evening, declaring that they had been “subverted by thuggery,” and promising that those attacking police would be “held to account.”

People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 7, 2020

