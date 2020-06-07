Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters march on US embassy in London (VIDEOS)

Droves of protesters have descended on the US embassy in London, in the city’s fourth Black Lives Matter protest in a week. The demonstration comes a day after a similar protest in the city spiralled into mayhem.

The US embassy in Battersea, London, was the focal point for Sunday’s Black Lives Matter march, in which demonstrators showed solidarity for George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota nearly two weeks ago.

As thousands of protesters, many with their faces covered, converged on the embassy, the UK cities of Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh also saw demonstrations.

An hour after its 2pm start, the protest remained peaceful. However, Saturday's rally at the city’s Parliament Square, which started with no incidents, ended with 14 police officers injured and more than a dozen people arrested.

Mounted police officers charged the demonstrators, who pelted the police horses with bottles, sticks, flares and even a bicycle. An officer fell off her horse at one point, and ended up in hospital with her injuries.

London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick called the attacks on officers “completely unacceptable,” and promised that “justice will follow” for the perpetrators.

Protesters also defaced a statue of Winston Churchill, spraying the letters ‘ACAB’ – or “All Cops Are B**tards” on its base. The crowd then targeted a statue of Abraham Lincoln – despite his famed opposition to slavery.

