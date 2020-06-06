 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Winston Churchill memorial vandalized on D-Day anniversary during George Floyd protest in London (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

6 Jun, 2020 18:32
People gesture and hold banners on the Winston Churchill statue during a"Black Lives Matter in London ©  REUTERS/Toby Melville
Amid London protests over the death of George Floyd, some vandals targeted a statue of Winston Churchill on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, sparking instant outrage.

Spray-painted on the monument appear to be the letters ‘ACAB’, which may stand for ‘All Cops Are Bad’ – an acronym which has been used at Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the past. 

Video footage shows an unidentified man tearing into police officers at the protest over them not guarding the Churchill memorial in Parliament Square.

“It's disgusting,” the man tells the officers, who say they did not see who perpetrated the vandalism. “So, why are you not guarding it now? Should I get all the football lads to guard it now, should I?”

“We will deal with it if we see it happen again,” one of the officers says.

Plenty took to social media to call out the protesters behind the vandalism.

“Real antifascists did this, 76 years ago,” journalist Raheem Kassam tweeted alongside a photo of soldiers from D-Day. “Fake antifascists desecrated the Churchill statue in London, today.”

“The way things are going, within 10 years. they'll be trying to pull the Churchill statue down completely,” Paul Joseph Watson added. 

Video later showed police forming a barrier around the statue to protect it from further vandalism.

Despite the UK health minister warning citizens not to join Saturday’s demonstrations due to fears over the spread of Covid-19, thousands gathered in cities like London and Manchester to protest the death of Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The four officers involved in the incident have all been charged, including Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a now-infamous video holding his knee against Floyd’s neck while he protested that he couldn’t breathe. 

