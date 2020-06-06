London police charge on horseback at bottle-throwing George Floyd protesters (VIDEOS)

Fresh footage from London shows protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement becoming chaotic and dangerous, with police officers on horseback charging at protesters in a bid to push them away from Downing Street.

People are seen running from the officers and throwing bottles, sticks, and even flares at them while the police charge forward.

Breaking: Police are charging on horseback in order to disperse the crowd in London, UK. The protests have turned violent at this hour. pic.twitter.com/UOa8yVSdJ9 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 6, 2020

They're now throwing bottles at our officers and their horses.Two minutes ago we all clapped for our emergency services.This isn't about racism or police brutality in America.That's no valid excuse to hurt, vandalise and riot.They must face prison. pic.twitter.com/Djgw7ZaVIZ — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2020

At one point, a police horse broke loose from the officers, creating a scene of chaos among the protesters.

God this is awful to see. That poor horse. Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan have betrayed London. pic.twitter.com/l8D66Ou0js — David Vance (@DVATW) June 6, 2020

Separate videos show the horses being assaulted by demonstrators, with one even having a bicycle launched at it.

Rioters in London are assaulting police horses. pic.twitter.com/DIR8vNoMuF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2020

Listen to them celebrate as they knock an officer from his horse. The radical left, by making false comparisons between the US and the UK, has unleashed hell upon innocent British officers. Our officers get up each morning to keep us all safe, @pritipatel this cannot go on here. pic.twitter.com/OtQpwhI6UN — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2020

A perimeter was then set up to keep protesters away from the entrance to Downing Street, where the prime minister’s residence is located.

Things seemed to calm down not long after, as protesters turned to chanting slogans including “Boris Johnson is a racist” and “We are one.”

Had seemed police were preparing to kettle, have now set up perimeter to keep most of the crowds from Downing St entrance. Choruses of 'we are one', 'fuck the feds' and 'Boris Johnson's a racist' as flares and bottles thrown. Unbelievable scenes pic.twitter.com/JCVJSmAFPv — Mattha Busby (@matthabusby) June 6, 2020

In Parliament Square, a statue of Winston Churchill was also vandalized with spray paint, sparking outrage over the fact that such a desecration occurred on the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

Also on rt.com Winston Churchill memorial vandalized on D-Day anniversary during George Floyd protest in London (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A statue of Abraham Lincoln was also targeted, with protesters writing ‘BLM’ (Black Lives Matter) plus the names of George Floyd and other black people who died at the hands of police.

Dear US Followers,This statue to the memory and achievements of Abraham Lincoln was given to the UK by the US in 1920. Today #BlackLivesMatterUK came a calling. Feral. pic.twitter.com/WHUJUVawXw — David Vance (@DVATW) June 6, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!