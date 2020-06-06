 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

London police charge on horseback at bottle-throwing George Floyd protesters (VIDEOS)

6 Jun, 2020 18:51
Get short URL
London police charge on horseback at bottle-throwing George Floyd protesters (VIDEOS)
Police officers on horses react as police clash with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London ©  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Fresh footage from London shows protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement becoming chaotic and dangerous, with police officers on horseback charging at protesters in a bid to push them away from Downing Street.

People are seen running from the officers and throwing bottles, sticks, and even flares at them while the police charge forward.

At one point, a police horse broke loose from the officers, creating a scene of chaos among the protesters.

Separate videos show the horses being assaulted by demonstrators, with one even having a bicycle launched at it.

A perimeter was then set up to keep protesters away from the entrance to Downing Street, where the prime minister’s residence is located.

Things seemed to calm down not long after, as protesters turned to chanting slogans including “Boris Johnson is a racist” and “We are one.”

In Parliament Square, a statue of Winston Churchill was also vandalized with spray paint, sparking outrage over the fact that such a desecration occurred on the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

Also on rt.com Winston Churchill memorial vandalized on D-Day anniversary during George Floyd protest in London (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A statue of Abraham Lincoln was also targeted, with protesters writing ‘BLM’ (Black Lives Matter) plus the names of George Floyd and other black people who died at the hands of police.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies