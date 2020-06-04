Queen’s Brian May says he’s ‘crawling on hands and knees’ after HEART ATTACK but recovering slowly

Rock legend and lead guitarist of the band Queen, Brian May, has revealed that while he is recovering slowly from a recent heart attack, he had “no idea” he was at risk and revealed he is still “crawling on his hands and knees.”

The 72-year-old rock royalty was already recuperating from a bizarre gardening accident which both tore his gluteus maximus muscle and trapped his sciatic nerve when he suffered a heart attack. A visibly tired May took to Instagram to reveal to his followers and fans that he’s recovering slowly but has still been left exhausted after undergoing surgery on his heart.

“I finally managed to get to the music room. I’m recovering slowly. I’m still crawling around the house on my hands and knees, not very rock star like,” May said, while reminiscing about his performance on the roof of Buckingham Palace in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee, on the 18th anniversary of the concert.

“It’s amazing that 18 years ago I was on top of Buckingham Palace, the loneliest place in the world, playing God Save The Queen and terrified out my wits but it’s one of those times when you face the fear and you’re never quite the same after it,” May said, adding that he’s hoping to be out performing again soon.

The rock star claimed his email inbox is full of messages of support and that he’s overwhelmed by the “torrent of love” he has received through his recent trials and tribulations.

“I feel like I died but I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes and stuff. I'm lucky I got to hear it so my life is complete,” May said, adding that he was “taking it easy and doing physio.”

He also revealed that, following an angiogram, it emerged that three of his arteries were congested and that, while doctors recommended open heart surgery, May opted instead to have three stents put in. May said he “ripped out his tubes” in agony while recovering from the surgery but that the pain had subsided.

He encouraged those over the age of 60 to get an angiogram to check their heart health as he had no idea he was at risk of heart attack given his healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes plenty of cycling.

