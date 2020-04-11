 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Public backlash as star journo Ross Kemp allowed into Covid-19 ward, but visits remain off limits for mortals

11 Apr, 2020 21:38
Get short URL
Public backlash as star journo Ross Kemp allowed into Covid-19 ward, but visits remain off limits for mortals
FILE PHOTO: Ross Kemp pictured at an awards ceremony in 2009 © Global Look Press
Relatives and friends of Covid-19 patients aren’t allowed to visit their loved ones in hospital. But celebrity journalist Ross Kemp and his camera crew are. Commenters on twitter are furious.

More than 78,000 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been recorded in the UK, with more than 1,500 of these critical. Owing to the risk of transmission, the National Health Service (NHS) last week suspended all hospital visits “with immediate effect and until further notice.”

However, former ‘EastEnders’ star and TV journalist Ross Kemp has been granted access to film his new series, ‘Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline.’ In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Kemp described suiting up in protective gear to enter an intensive care unit in Milton Keynes Hospital, “to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating Covid 19 patients.”

Kemp’s documentaries on gangland crime have earned him a BAFTA award, and his journalistic jaunts to Afghanistan, the Amazon and pirate-infested oceans near Somalia have earned him the respect of millions of viewers. However, the former soap star’s latest effort was met with fury online.

“People can't be with their loved ones when they die, but Ross Kemp gets to film them instead,” one commenter tweeted. “Ghoulish behaviour and shame on @MKHospital for allowing this.”

Kemp said that his team will donate enough protective equipment to the NHS to cover the supplies they use, and the hospital in question also pointed out that “it’s in the public interest to show them how hospitals are preparing.” However, the Twitter mob still seethed at Kemp for “getting in the way” of the medical professionals at work.

Meanwhile, normal Britons remain confined to their houses on this Easter weekend under government orders. At a press conference on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel warned anyone thinking of heading to the countryside that “our selfless police, who are out there risking their own lives to save others, will be unafraid to act.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies