 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

First coronavirus death reported at Belmarsh max security prison, after UK says Assange is safe there

7 Apr, 2020 13:44
Get short URL
First coronavirus death reported at Belmarsh max security prison, after UK says Assange is safe there
FILE PHOTO. A supporter of Julian Assange posts a sign on the Woolwich Crown Court fence. ©REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
The Covid-19 outbreak has reportedly claimed the lives of nine prisoners, including one at Belmarsh, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being held pending extradition to the United States.

Internal figures cited by the BBC and PA Media on Tuesday suggest that 107 people across 38 prisons in England and Wales had tested positive for the infection as of Sunday. Covid-19 has claimed three lives at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. Deaths were also reported in a handful of other detention facilities, including Belmarsh Prison in southeast London.

Also on rt.com ‘No one knows’ how widespread Covid-19 may be in Belmarsh, WikiLeaks editor says as concerns over prison conditions raised

Wikileaks earlier criticized British justice for keeping Assange in the top security prison despite the new threat that the virus poses for the already ailing 48-year-old. News of the death proves that the concern was well-grounded, the whistleblower organization indicated.

"Two weeks ago: Judge refused bail to #JulianAssange saying that he, and all other prisoners, would be safe in Belmarsh Prison," WikiLeaks tweeted.

Assange was put behind bars almost a year ago after Ecuador revoked his asylum and invited British officers into its embassy in London to drag him out. He is wanted by the US on charges of conspiring to hack government computers and breaking espionage laws. If convicted, the outcome may become an effective life sentence for Assange.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies