 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Senior UK cabinet minister Gove self-isolating after family member displays Covid-19 symptoms

7 Apr, 2020 10:07
Get short URL
Senior UK cabinet minister Gove self-isolating after family member displays Covid-19 symptoms
Michael Gove is the latest member of the UK cabinet to go into self-isolation. © REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is self-isolating after a member of his family displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

Gove said on Twitter on Tuesday that he is not currently exhibiting symptoms of the virus but is self-isolating as a precautionary measure. He has yet to be tested for the illness and will continue to work in his capacity as one of the most senior cabinet members for the foreseeable future. 

Gove had spent much of Tuesday morning briefing the press on the current status of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit overnight as a result of worsening Covid-19 symptoms.

The news comes as yet another blow to the embattled British cabinet, which has had great difficulty curbing the spread of the infection throughout the UK.

Also on rt.com UK PM Johnson given ‘OXYGEN SUPPORT’ in ICU but is ‘not on ventilator,’ says Gove

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies